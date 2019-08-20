Get used to US-China trade war, Australian PM warns - Australian Associated Press

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison believes Australia and the rest of the world will need to get used to the trade war between the US and China and look for opportunities in the trade tiff.
Morrison told the Seven Network on Tuesday:
"I think we're going to have to get used to this for a while, this level of tension," Mr Morrison told the Seven Network on Tuesday.
We've just got to accommodate that, we've got to absorb it, we've got to see the opportunities in it, of which there are many.
It is worth noting that one of Australia's biggest agricultural competitors in China is America. So, the ongoing trade war between the US and China could be a blessing in disguise for the Australian farmers.
"The US-China trade war could deliver Australian farmers a one-off $1 billion boost and generate an extra 3900 jobs just in time to offset the crippling cost of drought," according to a report by Shane Wright, a senior economics correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Buyers keep lurking around 13-day old support-line
Having bounced off 13-day old support-line, EUR/USD takes the bids to 1.1085 during early Tuesday. 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and 4H 100MA seem near-term key resistances.
GBP/USD bounces off 10-day EMA despite looming Brexit uncertainty
Despite the EU and Ireland having rejected the UK’s proposal to alter Irish backstop agreement, the GBP/USD pair keeps the recovery mode intact on the 1.21 handle heading into the London open. PM Johnson’s visit to Germany, France to be the key focus.
USD/JPY on the back foot in sync with S&P futures, T-yields
USD/JPY trades on the defensive near the midpoint of the 106 handle, tracking the negative tone in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, as the overnight risk-on environment appears to fade.
Gold: Bearish outside bar reversal favors drop to $1,480
Gold closed well below $1,504 on Monday, validating the bearish outside bar candlestick pattern created on Friday. A bearish outside bar candle occurs when the price action for a specific day falls outside the high and low of the preceding day.
Trade wars: Five signs Trump is losing to China – USD has room to rise
"Trade wars are good and easy to win" – said US President Donald Trump on March 2018. Nearly a year and a half later, Chinese industrial output growth has fallen to the lowest levels since 2002 and Germany is on the verge of recession.