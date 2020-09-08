Germany's Scholz: Latest signals from UK do not raise hopes for a Brexit deal

As Hard-Brexit fears mount, Germany’s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said that the latest signals from London do not raise hopes for a Brexit agreement.

But that could be a strategy, he quickly added.

Scholz said,” regardless, one thing is clear - a disorderly Brexit would not be good for Europe but it would be a 'disaster' for the UK and its citizens.”

Market reaction

The downbeat comments from Scholz exacerbate the pain in the pound, knocking-off GBP/USD to multi-week lows below 1.3100.