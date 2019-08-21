Germany’s Roettgen: There's no room for amending the withdrawal agreement

The German Conservative Party lawmaker and ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, Norbert Roettgen, was on the wires earlier today, via Reuters, clarifying the German position on Brexit ahead of talks between Johnson and Merkel in Berlin.

Key Quotes:

New rhetoric from Westminster has not changed Germany's position on Brexit. As long as there no solutions to the border, the problem remains on the table. There's no room for amending the withdrawal agreement. British PM’s letter to Donald Tusk is not serious offer, if Johnson wanted to achieve something on his visits to Paris and Berlin, he would have been well advised against writing this letter.

Meanwhile, the above comments appear to have negligible on the pound, as it takes on the recovery versus the US dollar from session lows of 1.2129. However, it remains to be seen if the spot can break above the key 20-DMA resistance near 1.2170 region while it currently trades near 1.2150 levels.