Germany's Merkel: We are in the third covid wave, a new pandemic dominated by the new variants

Germany's Angela Merkel says ''we are in the third covid wave, but also in a new pandemic that is dominated by the new variants.''
EU commission president Von der Leyen echoed that sentiment and said, ''we are at the start of a third wave of covid.''
Key notes
- Merkel says we don't want any disturbance of international supply chains, but companies must fulfill their vaccine contracts.
- Says we need to supply our own population with vaccines because we know this is the way out of the crisis.
- Says we know that we will have beaten the virus only when everybody has had the chance to be vaccinated.
Earlier in the week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel had cancelled plans for a strict lockdown over Easter, just a day after the measures were announced.
The proposed lockdown was agreed with regional leaders in talks overnight on Monday, with restrictions set to be tightened between 1-5 April.
But the plan was reversed following a crisis meeting on Wednesday.
Market implications
Meanwhile, the euro is under pressure due to rising coronavirus cases in Europe with improved unemployment numbers in the United States.
We saw the biggest rise in new coronavirus cases in Germany since Jan. 9 and the largest number of patients with COVID-19 requiring intensive care in France so far this year.
EUR/USD fell to below the 1.18 handle and the dollar index hit its highest since November overnight, at 92.697, breaking its 200-day moving average.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD has dropped under 1.18, hitting a new four-month low. Both US GDP and jobless claims beat estimates. EU leaders convene virtually to discuss rising covid infections and Europe's vaccine issues. Talks with the UK continue.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.37 amid EU-UK vaccine truce
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, marginally higher as the dollar takes a breather. The EU and the UK said they are working on a win-win accord on vaccine distribution and investors await a full agreement. Biden's infrastructure plans are eyed.
Bitcoin downward pull deepens despite growing institutional interest
The cryptocurrency market is wading in red waters for the second day in a row. The widespread declines are likely to have been triggered by Bitcoin's drop from highs around $60,000 to $51,000.
XAU/USD bears taking control, eyes on a breakout
Gold prices are stuck in a sideways channel with failures both to the upside and downside. Meanwhile, there has been some progress by the bears within the channel and the bias is to the downside for a breakout.
S&P 500: Vaccine fights, tech stocks fright as Powell says debt is tight
Fed Chair Powell says the US debt level is unsustainable but half of it is. Hmmm, not so much fun if you are in the wrong half of lenders to the US then! A big statement that generated little market sentiment. Why?