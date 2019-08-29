Germany's Merkel: Nothing changed in my position on Brexit since PM Johnson's visit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel crossed the wires in the last minutes clarifying that nothing had changed in her position on Brexit since British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit in Berlin, per Reuters.

Last week, Merkel told reporters that they could work on finding a regime that keeps the Good Friday agreement and also ensures the integrity of the EU's single market.

The market reaction to this comment was relatively muted and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2210, where it was virtually flat on a daily basis. Similarly, the EUR/GBP pair was also unchanged on the day at 0.9070.