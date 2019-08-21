Germany's Merkel: I would welcome a negotiated Brexit deal

Speaking to reporters ahead of her meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, "I would welcome a negotiated Brexit deal," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said but added that they are ready for all scenarios.

"We need to be able to deal with the possibility that Britain could be outside the EU from one day to other," Merkel said. "Our goal is to continue having tight relations with Britain after Brexit. European offer stands to negotiate a trade deal after Brexit."

The impact of these remarks on the British pound was limited with the GBP/USD pair trading at 1.2145, losing 0.2% on the day.