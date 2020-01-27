Germany’s IFO: China's virus outbreak has not yet had any impact on German economy

Following the release of the German IFO Business Survey, the institute’s Economist said that he expects German GDP to expand by 0.2% in Q1.

Economy probably grew by 0.1 in Q4.

German industrial sector is slowly emerging from crisis.

Uncertainty has decreased in last 2-3 months, helped by Brexit clarity and settlement in US-China trade conflict.

Demand in industrial sector has increased, there is reason to be cautiously optimistic.

Iran crisis did not play big role in survey.

China's virus outbreak has not yet had any impact on German economy.

