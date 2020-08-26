Germany takes Brexit off agenda due to lack of progress – The Guardian

Germany has cancelled its plans to discuss Brexit at next week's meeting of EU ambassadors, citing a lack of "tangible progress", The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

"The German government, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU council, had intended to discuss Brexit during a meeting of EU ambassadors on 2 September but has now dropped the issue," The Guardian's Jennifer Rankin wrote. “Since there hasn’t been any tangible progress in EU-UK negotiations, the Brexit item was taken off the agenda, an EU diplomat said."

Market reaction

This headline was largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, the USD/CAD pair was trading at 1.3205, gaining 0.45% on a daily basis.