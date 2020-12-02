Germany planning to extend closures of restaurants, hotels until Jan. 10 – Reuters

The German government is planning to extend the closures of restaurants and hotels until January 10th due to COVID-19, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Earlier in the day, Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters that they will aim to have as many different vaccines with differing effects available as soon as possible.

Market reaction

Germany's DAX 30 Index edged lower on this headline and was last seen losing 0.65% on a daily basis at 13,296. Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 1.2068.