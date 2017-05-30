Germany: Consumer prices are expected to rise 1.5% in May 2017

According to the preliminary results, the inflation rate in Germany as measured by the consumer price index is expected to be 1.5% in May 2017. Based on the results available so far, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports that the consumer prices are expected to decrease by 0.2% on April 2017.

In May 2017, the harmonised index of consumer prices for Germany, which is calculated for European purposes, is expected to increase by 1.4% year on year and to decrease by 0.2% on April 2017.

The final results for May 2017 will be released on 14 June 2017.

