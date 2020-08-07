German ministries propose bringing forward €26 billion of expenditure to boost economy - Der Spiegel

Germany's federal ministries have proposed bringing forward additional spending worth 26 billion euros to boost the economic recovery, Der Spiegel reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

"Junior ministers had discussed a list of measures last week but Werner Gatzer, a junior finance minister, did not think they sufficed and said he would prepare an investment programme based on the proposals discussed," Der Spiegel explained, as seen on Reuters.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.5% on a daily basis at 1.1817.