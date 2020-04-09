German Health Minister: Infection numbers are showing a more positive trend

“Infection numbers are showing a more positive trend”, said the German Health Minister Jens Spahn while speaking to Handelsblatt on Thursday.

Spahn said “if that continues, then the government can talk about a gradual return to normality after the Easter break.”

Despite the rise in the new coronavirus cases the country over the last 24 hours, earlier this week, a declining trend was witnessed.

EUR/USD reaction

EUR/USD is ranging between 1.0840 and 1.0880 so far this Thursday, awaiting the US Jobless Claims, ECB monetary policy meeting and Fed Chair Powell’s speech for fresh cues.