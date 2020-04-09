Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections rise most in five days

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 113,296, with a total of 2,349 deaths reported on Thursday.

Cases increased by 4,974 in Germany, the most in five days. The death toll jumped by 246, a tad lower than Wednesday’s 254 increase.

The institute reported that over 46,300 people are estimated to have recovered from the respiratory illness.

EUR/USD reaction

The virus updates fail to have virtually no impact on the shared currency, as EUR/USD keeps its range around 1.0860, up 0.08% so far.