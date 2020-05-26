German govt wants to end travel warning from June 15 for 31 European countries – DPA

Germany’s Focus magazine reports headlines from the Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (DPA) on Tuesday, citing that the government wants to end travel warnings for tourists from June 15 for 31 European countries if coronavirus situation allows.

“A paper on European tourism that may be agreed by the cabinet on Wednesday showed the government wanted to allow travel to the 26 other European Union (EU) nations and Britain as well as the four non-EU countries in the Schengen passport-free zone - Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland,” per Reuters.

