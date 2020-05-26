Coronavirus update: Germany’s death toll tops 8,300, reproduction rate drops to 0.83

According to the latest data from the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 179,002, with a total of 8,302 deaths reported on Friday.

Cases increased by 432 in Germany on Tuesday versus Monday’s +289. The death toll rose by 45, the tally showed.

The institute estimates the virus reproduction rate (R-value) stays below the 1.0 key level, estimated at 0.83 as of Monday. `

The total estimate of about 162,000 persons has recovered as of the latest update.

EUR/USD challenges highs on 1.0900

EUR/USD holds the higher, challenging the daily tops of 1.0920, as the US dollar retreats across the board amid a risk-on market profile. The drop in the German virus reproduction rate could likely bode well for the euro.