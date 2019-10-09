German government spokesman: Germany does not have a new position on Brexit

A spokesman for the German government on Wednesday declined to comment on Tuesday's phone call between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel but said that Germany's position on Brexit was not changed.

"The German government will strive for a solution on Brexit until the last minute," the spokesman added. "Britain has made its proposals last week, this was an important step, but we have made clear that improvements are still needed."

The British Pound largely ignored these comments and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2220, adding only 3 pips on a daily basis.