German Chancellor Merkel sets path for gradually easing lockdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with the 16 state premiers on Wednesday to discuss the gradual easing of coronavirus curbs in the country.
Though some measures could be lifted, most of the current restrictions were expected to be extended until March 28.
Merkel has recently been vocal about setting the path for gradually easing lockdown and said that openings would be possible in case of incidence below 100.
She said vaccination is the way out of the pandemic and that easing of restrictions will include retail if cases they fall under 50 per 100,000.
She explained that doctors' practices will be able to administer covid-19 vaccinations from the end-March, or the start of April.
She agrees with State leaders on 5-step plan to ease coronavirus curbs
She explained that they will be including an emergency brake in new measures to reimpose measures if cases rise again above 100 per 100
She will discuss how to proceed with hotels at a meeting on April 22nd.
Market implications
There has been no reaction in the market to these developments but the euro will be supported on positive progress in the eurozone battle with the virus.
