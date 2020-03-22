German Chancellor Merkel in quarantine after contact with doctor that tested positive for coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is under quarantine after a doctor who gave her a vaccine tested positive for Covid-19 (coronavirus). The leader of Europe's largest economy has been serving since 2005 and is considered by some as the "leader of the free world."

Germany announced new social distancing measures on Sunday in response to the crisis. Earlier, Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez announced that the state of emergency will be extended through April 11. Italian PM Giuseppe Conte tightened restrictions in an address late on Saturday.

The report may weigh on EUR/USD when trading in Asia kicks off for the week.