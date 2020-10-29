German Chancellery Chief: ‘Lockdown light’ aimed to allow economy to function more normally in December

As Germany gears up for a partial ‘lockdown light’ from November 2, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Chief, Helge Braun, said that he is confident that the circuit-breaker lockdown would be able to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

“The lockdown that Merkel agreed with state premiers aimed to allow the economy to function more normally in December,” Braun added.

This comes after Europe’s economic powerhouse reported record 16,774 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.