Coronavirus update: Record 16,774 new infections as Germans head towards November ‘lockdown light’

Germany reported a record 16,774 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, rising by 3.6%, the latest statistics released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed.

The total tally stands now stands at 481,013. On Wednesday, the count grew by 14,964.

The new deaths rose by a whopping 89, as the total count jumped to 10,272. Meanwhile, the active cases in the country stood around 120K.

Late Wednesday, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel reached a deal for a one-month partial lockdown with the state premiers, starting November 2 and will last until end-November.

The number of new cases will continue rising until the tighter restrictions kick start next Monday.

Market reaction

EUR/USD is keeping its range play intact around 1.1750, supported by a pause in the US dollar rally across the board. The spot adds 0.08% on the day.