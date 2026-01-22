German Buba monthly report: GDP to increase moderately in Q1
German Buba Monthly Report, released by Deutsche Bundesbank, showed on Friday that the economy will big spending boost in late 2026.
Comments
German GDP to rise only moderately in Q1.
German economy to get spending boost later in 2026.
Market reaction
The Euro (EUR) remains quiet after the German Buba monthly report release. EUR/USD trades marginally higher near 1.1700 as of writing.
