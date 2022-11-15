  • GBPJPY remains pressured near a short-term key support line.
  • Convergence of 50-SMA, two-week-old descending trend line restricts immediate upside.
  • Six-week-old horizontal support lures bears, 100-SMA acts as extra filters to the north.
  • RSI, MACD favor sellers as the pair fades the bounce off the monthly low.

GBPJPY remains pressured around 164.80 as sellers poke a one-week-old ascending support line during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair fades the recovery moves from a two-week low while portraying a downtrend since October 31.

That said, the quote’s failure to cross the convergence of a 50-SMA and a fortnight-long descending resistance line, around 166.00-20, joins the retreat of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) placed at 14 to tease the sellers. On the same line could be the receding bullish bias of the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator.

With this, the GBPJPY bears are likely to conquer the immediate support line around 164.80, which in turn could drag the quote towards a 1.5-month-old broad support area between 162.60 and 163.00.

Although the quote is more likely to rebound from the aforementioned key support zone, a downside break of 162.60 won’t hesitate to challenge the previous monthly low near 159.70.

Alternatively, a daily closing beyond 166.20 could quickly propel GBPJPY toward the 100-SMA hurdle of 167.85.

Following that, the previous week’s top and the October 31 peak, respectively near 169.10 and 172.10, could challenge the pair buyers.

GBPJPY: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 164.82
Today Daily Change 0.62
Today Daily Change % 0.38%
Today daily open 164.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 167.97
Daily SMA50 164.87
Daily SMA100 163.96
Daily SMA200 162.15
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 165.72
Previous Daily Low 163.7
Previous Weekly High 169.1
Previous Weekly Low 163.06
Previous Monthly High 172.14
Previous Monthly Low 159.73
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 164.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 164.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 163.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 162.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 161.34
Daily Pivot Point R1 165.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 166.56
Daily Pivot Point R3 167.4

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

