- GBPJPY has witnessed a loss in the downside momentum of around 166.00 as the focus has shifted to UK GDP.
- The UK GDP data is seen lower at 2.1% vs. the prior release of 4.4% amid accelerating BOE rates.
- There is no third budget plan on the table for now by the Japanese administration.
The GBPJPY pair has sensed buying interest after a sheer decline to near 166.00 in the late New York session. The asset has displayed signs of exhaustion in the downside momentum, however, it would be early to call it a reversal amid the unavailability of any reversal trigger.
Meanwhile, the risk tone is extremely negative as S&P500 nosedived on Wednesday led by multiple headwinds. Lay-off by Meta to trim discretionary spending, anxiety ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers, and firmer chances of Republicans’ win in US mid-term elections weighed significant pressure on the US equities.
For further guidance, investors are focusing on the UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will release on Friday. The GDP data on an annual basis is seen lower at 2.1% vs. the prior release of 4.4%. And, the quarterly regime is expected to display negative growth by 0.5% against an expansion of 0.2%.
Accelerating interest rates by the Bank of England (BOE) to curtail the double-digit inflationary pressures have resulted in the postponement of the expansion plans by various firms to avoid hefty interest obligations. Therefore, the extent of the economic activities has declined sharply. The scale of economic activities may decline further as UK novel leadership is preparing a budget on spending cuts and tax hikes to contain the debt crisis.
On the Tokyo front, Japanese Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto said on Wednesday, it is “desirable for FX to move stably reflecting fundamentals.” The Japanese official also clarified that there is no plan on the table for the third budget. This week the administration confirmed a second budget worth 29.1 trillion Japanese Yen after a budget of $198 Billion to spurt the aggregate demand.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|166.34
|Today Daily Change
|-1.66
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.99
|Today daily open
|168
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|168.22
|Daily SMA50
|164.6
|Daily SMA100
|164.01
|Daily SMA200
|161.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|169.08
|Previous Daily Low
|167.31
|Previous Weekly High
|172.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|165.09
|Previous Monthly High
|172.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|167.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|168.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|167.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|166.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|165.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|168.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|169.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|170.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
