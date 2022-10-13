- The pound hits resistance at 1.1400 after a 300-pip rally.
- News of a U-turn on the UK fiscal plan boost the cable.
- GBP/USD seen between 1.00 and 1.10 over the coming months – UBS.
The pound seems to be taking a breather as the impressive 300-pip rally from the 1.1060 area has found sellers at 1.1380 before pulling back to the lower range of 1.1300. The pound remains positive on daily charts after having appreciated beyond 3% over the last two days.
Hopes of a U-turn on the UK fiscal plan have boosted the pound
News reporting that the UK Government might be discussing increasing corporation tax next year, thus reversing the mini-Budget that roiled markets last month has been welcomed by investors.
Furthermore, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday that the Bank of England might have agreed privately with lenders on the possibility of extending bond purchases beyond Friday, the day announced as the deadline for the emergency plan. This has contributed to ease negative pressure on the cable.
In this backdrop, the market has overlooked the gloomy macroeconomic data released on Wednesday. National statistics data revealed that UK economy contracted at a 0.3% pace in September, against expectations of a flat performance, on the back of a 1.6% slump in Manufacturing production.
GBP/USD seen between 1.00 and 1.10 in the coming months – UBS
From a wider perspective, FX analysts at UBS see the pair capped below 1.10 over the next months: “With markets still concerned about the viability of the government’s fiscal plans, we think the pound will likely remain volatile, trading in a range of 1.00-1.10 against the US dollar over the coming months (…) Worries over the financial stability of the UK is also feeding into broader market risk aversion – which is also positive for the US dollar.”
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1311
|Today Daily Change
|0.0209
|Today Daily Change %
|1.88
|Today daily open
|1.1102
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1158
|Daily SMA50
|1.1549
|Daily SMA100
|1.1875
|Daily SMA200
|1.2501
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1134
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0924
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1496
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1055
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1054
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1004
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0972
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0843
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0762
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1183
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1393
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
