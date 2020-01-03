GBP/USD will find it hard to recover the early 2020 fall— Confluence Detector

GBP/USD is on the back foot at the beginning of 2020, reversing previous gains. Can it recover? Considerable resistance levels await the currency pair.
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that immediate resistance awaits at the 1.3124 to 1.3138 region. There is a dense cluster including the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month, the Simple Moving Average 50-15m, the SMA 10-1h, the SMA 100-4h, the Bollinger Band 15min-Middle, the SMA 5-1h, the previous weekly high, the BB 1d-Middle, and other lines.
The next cap is close. At 1.3165, GBP/USD may face the convergence of SMA 5-4h, the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1, the SMA 5-one-day, and the SMA 100-15m.
Looking down, support awaits at 1.3069, which is the confluence of the SMA 10-1d and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
Lower, the next cushion is at 1.3042, which is where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week and the Pivot Point one-day Support 2 converge.
This is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
