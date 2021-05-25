GBP/USD: Weekly risk reversal drops the most in May

One-month risk reversal of GBP/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, drops the most in May, based on the weekly basis, by the end of Tuesday trading, per the latest data from Reuters.
This goes hand-in-hand with the cable pair’s recently sluggish performance around the multi-day top. That said, GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.2150 by the press time of Wednesday’s Asian session.
Risk reversal flashes 0.050 figures for the week ending on May 28, suggesting the sellers are gradually firming up controls after two weeks of positive prints.
Technically, GBP/USD seems constrained between 1.4100 and 1.4220 levels amid mixed markets.
Read: GBP/USD bears stepping up to the plate below counter trendline
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
