GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Overbought signals hint at a pause

The British Pound (GBP) trades slightly lower against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Wednesday, though thin holiday trading conditions are keeping price action contained within a tight range. At the time of writing, GBP/JPY trades around 210.60, holding firm near year-to-date highs and its highest level since August 2008.

The Japanese Yen has remained broadly weak this year, as fiscal concerns under the new leadership of Sanae Takaichi and a gradual pace of monetary policy normalisation continued to weigh on the currency. Against this backdrop, GBP/JPY is up around 6.9% year to date, reflecting persistent policy divergence between the UK and Japan.

From a technical perspective, the daily chart continues to reflect a strong uptrend, marked by a clear sequence of higher highs and higher lows, with prices holding comfortably above key moving averages.

That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is easing from overbought territory and hovers around 68, signalling a risk of a mild pullback or consolidation before the next leg higher. A sustained recovery could see the pair push beyond the 212.00 handle, extending the broader bullish trend.

On the downside, initial support is seen in the 208.50-208.00 zone, where the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) sits near 208.13. A decisive break below this short-term average would weaken the bullish structure and open the door for a deeper pullback toward the 50-day SMA around 205.22, followed by the 100-day SMA near 202.57.

Meanwhile, the Average Directional Index (ADX) is holding near 27, signalling that the trend remains strong, even as momentum cools in the near term.