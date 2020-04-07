GBP/USD: Weakness seen part of a broad rangebound theme – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still expected to navigate within a broad consolidative fashion in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Expectation for ‘further GBP weakness’ was incorrect as it rose to 1.2327 before dropping sharply during late NY hours. Despite the relatively rapid decline, downward momentum has not improved by much. That said, there is chance that GBP could dip towards 1.2150. For today, a sustained decline below this level is not expected (next support is at 1.2100). Resistance is at 1.2280 followed by 1.2330.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “When GBP surged to 1.2200 on 27 Mar, we indicated that the ‘recovery in GBP has scope to extend higher but prospect for a move beyond 1.2550 is not high for now’. GBP subsequently extended its gain to 1.2484, traded sideways for several days before lurching lower last Friday (03 Apr) and came close to taking out our ‘strong support’ level at 1.2205. While the ‘strong support’ is still intact, upward pressure has dissipated with the sharp and rapid decline. The immediate risk from here is tilted to the downside but any weakness is viewed as part of a broad1.1950/1.2420 range (a sustained decline below 1.1950 is not expected).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery amid as Johnson's condition is in focus
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 as the focus remains on PM Johnson's condition. The 55-year old is in intensive care, receiving oxygen and Foreign Secretary Raab is in charge.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.09 amid a better market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, up amid falling coronavirus cases in the old continent and as German industrial output beat expectations with 0.3% for February. New US fiscal stimulus is also eyed.
Crypto starship starts the engines, pointing beyond limits
The bullish scenarios are fulfilled and bring the Top 3 to the launch pad. Ether's dominance shoots up and improves by more than 10% in a single day. The movement shows strong potential not seen since the 2017 bump.
Gold corrects from multi-week tops, slides further below $1650 level
Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1645 region in the last hour.
WTI probes $30.00 following latest recovery moves, eyes on API
WTI benefits from recent risk-on, upbeat comments from US President Trump. Oil traders may now wait for the private weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), prior 10.485M, for fresh direction.