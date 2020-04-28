GBP/USD: US dollar pullback, UK’s pandemic fears snap four-day winning streak

- GBP/USD steps back from the weekly top.
- UK’s death toll drops to the lowest since March 28 but fears of resurgence raise bars for easing lockdown restrictions.
- Allegations over the Tory government’s mishandling of coronavirus keep flooding, UK PM Johnson back in the driver’s seat.
- US dollar regains the bid amid increasing expectations of the world’s largest economy’s re-open.
GBP/USD takes a U-turn from the weekly top, down 0.13% on a day to 1.2415, while heading into the London open on Tuesday. While the USD’s return on the bulls’ radar can be considered as a primary reason for the pullback, fears of the UK’s coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence also weigh on the pair.
While the return of the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the office seems to have helped the Cable to print three-day winning streak on Monday, the Tory leaders struck a cautious statement concerning the pandemic fears and the readiness to ease the lockdown despite welcome numbers.
As per the BBC, the latest virus figures from the UK show a further 360 people died with the virus in hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 21,092. That said, the death toll dropped to the lowest in a month.
Not only a risk of resurgence but the criticism of the Tory government’s handling of the pandemic, due to the lack of promised tests and shortage of medical supplies, also contribute to making the UK PM cautious head of lifting the lockdown restrictions.
Other than being cautious over lifting the stay-at-home orders, the Tory government’s push for further tests to achieve 100,000 a day target and calling for public questions to be discussed in the daily briefings also portray the UK PM Johnson and party’s concern for the nation. It should also be noted the chancellor’s efforts to keep small businesses happy are also appreciable despite recent criticism over the cracks in the mechanism.
On the other hand, the US dollar might have regained the bids as US President Donald Trump keeps the hope of returning to the full markets.
Market’s risk-tone remains mostly sluggish with the US 10-year Treasury yield taking rounds to 0.65% and mixed performances of the Asian stocks.
Looking forward, the virus updates remain as the key catalyst while the US data concerning the Consumer Confidence and Richmond Fed Manufacturing could offer intermediate moves.
Technical analysis
A seven-week-old falling trend line restricts immediate upside around 1.2440 whereas 21-day SMA near 1.2405 keeps the Cable in a tight range with more odds favoring to refresh the monthly top near 1.2650.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2416
|Today Daily Change
|-16 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.2432
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2407
|Daily SMA50
|1.2478
|Daily SMA100
|1.2773
|Daily SMA200
|1.2653
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2455
|Previous Daily Low
|1.236
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2503
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2247
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3201
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2419
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2396
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2376
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2321
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2281
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2471
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.251
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2566
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure below 0.6450, worsening mood lifts US dollar
AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6450, as the haven demand for the US dollar returns amid worsening market mood, with US-China tussle and pre-FOMC caution keeping the bulls at bay. The sell-off in NZD/USD also weighs on the aussie.
USD/JPY holds steady in 107's amid caution trading
USD/JPY is consolidating on familiar grounds above 107.00 amid caution trading in the Asian equities while resurgent US dollar demand across the board helps cushion the downside. The focus remains on the oil-price action and US data.
Gold: Breaches $1700, extending three-day declines
Gold extends the previous two-day downside, $1,700 taken out by bears. US dollar pullback, optimism surrounding ease of global lockdown restrictions weigh on the bullion. Declines in oil prices fail to put a floor under the safe-haven.
WTI: Bears eye contract low, $10 at risk
WTI bears aim for $10.00 after more than 13.00% losses. A two-day-old falling trend line, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Buyers will wait for a sustained break above $13.00 for fresh entries.
EURO and USD – Watch for losses this week
This is a big week for the US dollar and euro. There are monetary policy meetings by Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank along with first quarter GDP numbers scheduled for release. The first look at Q1 GDP is always more market moving than later reports.