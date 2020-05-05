GBP/USD Tuesday's four-hour chart is pointing to the downside as the cable has dropped below the uptrend support in a more decisive manner than beforehand, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, reports.

Key quotes

“Momentum on the four-hour chart has turned negative and the GBP/USD pair dropped below the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages.”

“Support awaits at 1.2405, which is May's low, followed by 1.2380, a swing low in late April.”

“Some resistance awaits at 1.2445, where the 50 and 100 SMAs nearly converge, followed by a daily high of 1.2480.”