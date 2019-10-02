GBP/USD: Under pressure despite Brexit-positive headlines

- GBP/USD shows little reaction to recently published Brexit-positive news.
- Investors await the EU’s response to the UK PM’s deal.
- The UK Services PMI, the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, and trade/political headlines will be in the spotlight.
Despite increasing odds of the UK PM’s Brexit success to grab the October 31 deadline, GBP/USD shows little reaction to the news as the market awaits the EU’s response for further clarity. The Cable stays under pressure around 1.2300 by the press time of Asian morning on Thursday.
The United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson finally revealed his Brexit plans to the European Union (EU) that includes Ireland’s close proximity to the bloc with no border check for the goods traveling between the Northern Ireland and the Republic. It also gave Ireland the right to renew relationships after every four years beginning from the year 2025.
The EU responded positively to the Tory leaders’ approach but still said there’s a way for discussion and refrained from further details. Ireland, on the other hand, showed disappointment from the deal while saying it isn’t matching the talks held recently.
On the positive side, the Telegraph ran a story ran rebel Members of the UK’s Parliaments (MPs) from the Labour party will join Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and some Brexit hardliners to form a group of nearly 25 supporters that stands ready to help the UK PM’s proposal pass through the House of Commons.
Further, the UK’s Minister for no-deal Brexit, Michael Gove, also mentioned the increasing chances of the PM’s plan to get through the Parliament.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar (USD) remains downbeat due to the recent data-led weakness joined by the trade tussle with the EU.
In addition to the EU’s response, September month’s key Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data from the UK and the US, namely the UK’s Services PMI and the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, will also entertain market players during the day.
Technical Analysis
A nine-day-old falling trend-line joins a 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) to limit pair’s immediate upside around 1.2335/40, a break of which could trigger fresh upside to 1.2385/90 resistance-area including September month extremes. Meanwhile, 1.2210/2200 region becomes the tough support on the downside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at three-day highs as the dollar keeps easing
The EUR/USD pair topped at 1.0963, its highest in three days as concerns about a US recession sent speculative interest away from the greenback. EUR/USD advance limited, correction could extend up to 1.1000.
GBP/USD: Under pressure despite Brexit-positive headlines
Despite increasing odds of the UK PM’s Brexit success to grab the October 31 deadline, GBP/USD shows little reaction to the news as the market awaits the EU’s response for further clarity. The Cable stays under pressure.
USD/JPY hits fresh weekly lows near 107.00 as Wall Street tumbles
The USD/JPY pair dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 107.16, hitting the lowest level in a week.
Gold starts consolidating daily gains, trades below $1,500
The XAU/USD pair build on Tuesday recovery gains and rose above the critical $1,500 mark before going into a consolidation phase a little below that level.
Stock market crash has three drivers – and they are here to stay
US stock markets are falling for the second day in a row – and Wednesday's declines are worse than Tuesday. Safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold are moving higher.