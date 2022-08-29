- GBP/USD holds lower ground at the recently flashed multi-month bottom.
- Fears of UK’s recession escalate as energy bill jumps, political anxiety escalates.
- Hawkish Fed, risk-aversion underpin DXY towards refreshing 19-year top.
- Holiday in the UK could restrict immediate moves, PMIs, US NFP will be crucial for near-term directions.
GBP/USD stays bearish at the lowest levels since March 2020, down 0.66% intraday to near 1.1660 during early Monday morning in Europe. That said, the Cable pair refreshed the multi-month low amid broad US dollar strength. The downside move, however, recently struggled as the UK markets are closed due to the Summer Bank Holiday.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rises to a fresh high in September 2002, up 0.50% near 109.35, while tracking the US Treasury yields to the north. The rush towards the greenback, as well as towards selling the US bonds, seemed to have taken clues from the Jackson Hole Symposium and the UK’s political drama. It should be noted that the US 10-year Treasury yields rise nine basis points (bps) to 3.123% at the latest, poking a monthly high.
The DXY rallied the previous day after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, “Restoring price stability will take some time, require using central bank's tools 'forcefully',” during his much-awaited Jackson Hole speech. The policymaker also stated that restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance for 'some time'.
Additionally, fears surrounding the UK’s economic slowdown escalate after the British energy regulator conveyed that the British energy bills will jump 80% to an average of 3,549 pounds ($4,188) a year from October.
To tackle the same, UK’s leadership frontrunner Liz Truss is considering cutting value-added tax (VAT) by 5% across the board to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis if she succeeds Boris Johnson as prime minister next month, the Sunday Telegraph reported. However, the move is considered less effective by supporters of the other candidate for leadership of the governing Conservative Party, former finance minister Rishi Sunak.
Elsewhere, economists at Goldman Sachs have sharply cut British growth forecasts and expect a recession to begin later in the year, as the impact of surging inflation on households' disposable incomes hits consumption.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.80% intraday while tracing Friday’s downbeat Wall Street performance.
It should be noted that the hawkish Fed and energy/political in the UK could exert downside pressure on the GBP/USD prices. However, a holiday in Britain may restrict immediate moves of the cable pair. Above all, chatters surrounding the recession and Friday’s US jobs report for August will be important for the pair traders to watch for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
A daily closing below July’s low near 1.1760 directs GBP/USD bears towards March 2020 bottom surrounding 1.1410. It’s worth noting, however, that the oversold RSI (14) could offer intermediate halts during the pair’s south run.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1668
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0071
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60%
|Today daily open
|1.1739
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2022
|Daily SMA50
|1.2049
|Daily SMA100
|1.2305
|Daily SMA200
|1.2835
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.19
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1733
|Previous Weekly High
|1.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1717
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1797
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1682
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1624
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1515
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1849
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1958
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2016
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD establishes above 50-EMA for a fresh rally, 0.7000 eyed
The AUD/USD pair is displaying a balanced profile after a meaningful pullback from Monday’s low near 0.6840. The asset is indicating signs of a squeeze in volatility amid a consolidation phase after failing to overstep the immediate hurdle of 0.6920.
EUR/USD struggles around parity amid hawkish ECB/Fed speakers, German inflation eyed
EUR/USD buyers seem to catch a breather after a volatile start to the NFP week. The major currency pair initially slumped towards the one-week low before closing the day with mild gains around the parity levels, not to forget the retreat from 1.0029.
Gold bulls pull out at key daily resistance
Gold trades heavy in a bearish territory with potential demand sighted at around $1,710. Powell's Jackson Hole speech has reinforced the message that multiple and sizable hikes are still in the pipeline, supporting the greenback.
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin crumble under pressure from Powell’s speech
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin prices are struggling to recover from a slump after the recent bloodbath that hit the crypto market. The Fed Chairman’s speech fueled the dip in dog-themed cryptocurrencies.
The unfortunate costs of reducing inflation
It was never going to be a good start to the week for risky assets, when the Chairman of the Federal Reserve said that the Fed would direct all its efforts to bring down inflation, which would mean a period of below-trend growth and a softening of labour market conditions.