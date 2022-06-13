  • GBP/USD has pared its recovery gains after the release of the poor UK data.
  • The majority of the economic data have delivered poor performance.
  • This week, investors’ focus will remain on monetary policies from the Fed and the BOE.

The GBP/USD pair has pared its modest recovery and has slipped below intraday’s low at 1.2257 on weak UK data. In the early Tokyo session, the asset displayed some exhaustion in the downtrend, however, the greenback bulls have got regained their dominance as the UK’S National Statistics has reported vulnerable UK data.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has slipped to -0.3% against the expectation of 0.2%. Also, the annual Manufacturing Production figure has tumbled to 0.5 vs. 1.8% expected. However, the Industrial Production data has jumped to 0.7% from the estimates of 0.5% on annual basis.

The pound bulls have remained in the grip of bears on solid performance by the US dollar index (DXY). The DXY is oscillating around 104.50 after a juggernaut rally as higher US Inflation has bolstered the odds of a 75 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Monday. The US agency has reported the annual US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figure at 8.6%, much higher than the estimates and the prior print of 8.3%.

The US labor agency also reported upbeat Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), which has provided more liberty to the Fed to tighten their policy.

Also, the Bank of England (BOE) will announce its monetary policy on Thursday. The BOE could elevate its interest rates further amid soaring price pressures in the UK economy.  Advancing oil and commodity prices have pushed the inflation figure to a 40-year high of 9%. Considering the pace of inflation in the UK economy, it would be fit to state that the price pressures could soar to a two-digit figure.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2285
Today Daily Change -0.0030
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 1.2315
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2515
Daily SMA50 1.265
Daily SMA100 1.2998
Daily SMA200 1.3271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2518
Previous Daily Low 1.2301
Previous Weekly High 1.2599
Previous Weekly Low 1.2301
Previous Monthly High 1.2667
Previous Monthly Low 1.2155
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2384
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2435
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2238
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2161
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2022
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2455
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2595
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2671

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD drops to multi-week lows below 1.2300 after weak UK data

GBP/USD drops to multi-week lows below 1.2300 after weak UK data

GBP/USD has declined to its weakest level since mid-May below 1.2270 in the early European session on Monday. The data from the UK showed that the GDP contracted by 0.3% on a monthly basis in April, missing the market expectation for an expansion of 0.2%.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD drops below 1.0500 amid risk-aversion

EUR/USD drops below 1.0500 amid risk-aversion

EUR/USD is trading below 1.0500, undermined by the risk-off market mood in early European trading. Hot US inflation ramped up aggressive Fed tightening bets, rekindling recession fears. The dollar remains firmer amid a damp mood and rallying yields. 

EUR/USD News

Gold Price looks to retest $1,850 as risk aversion propels USD ahead of Fed

Gold Price looks to retest $1,850 as risk aversion propels USD ahead of Fed

Gold Price (XAUUSD) retreats from a three-week-old resistance line as risk-aversion underpins the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. That said, the yellow metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the jump in the hawkish Fed bets.

Gold News

Breaking: Bitcoin price drops below $25,000

Breaking: Bitcoin price drops below $25,000

Bitcoin price dipped below $25,000 after entering Monday's trading session in a negative posture. The downswing has derived from the break of an ascending triangle on the four-hour chart. 

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures