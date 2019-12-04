GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Doji on H4, overbought RSI check buyers, October top in focus

- GBP/USD takes the bids to six week high.
- Prices recently failed to cross October month’s peak, RSI in overbought conditions.
- An upside break can avail 1.3050 as an intermediate halt prior to aiming at May top.
GBP/USD revisits 1.3000 psychological magnets during its initial run-up amid Wednesday morning in Asia. The quote earlier stepped back from October highs with a bearish candlestick formation on the four hour (H4) chart and overbought conditions of 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI).
The pair’s repeated failures to stay strong beyond October high adds to the bearish catalysts and indicate another pullback to November month high near 1.2986 ahead of highlighting November 28 top near 1.2950.
During the additional declines, a one-week-old rising trend line at 1.2927 becomes the key as a break of which could recall sub-1.2900 area on the chart.
Alternatively, pair’s ability to cross 1.3015 enables it to question May 10 high near 1.3050 while targeting the May month pear around 1.3180.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2997
|Today Daily Change
|48 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37%
|Today daily open
|1.2949
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2885
|Daily SMA50
|1.2728
|Daily SMA100
|1.2501
|Daily SMA200
|1.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.295
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2896
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2952
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2827
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2929
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2917
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2913
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2878
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2859
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2967
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2986
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3021
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the Aussie GDP release and how could it affect the AUD/USD?
While the broad risk-off, mainly due to trade war risk between the United States (US) and China, seems to lack strength in disappointing the Aussie buyers, upbeat growth figures could add fuel to the pair’s run-up.
USD/JPY: Under pressure around eight-day low amid broad risk-off
USD/JPY seesaws around 108.65 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. The quote dropped the lowest since November 22 the previous day as an escalation of the trade war fears kept the Japanese yen (JPY) on stronger footage.
US Services PMI November Preview: Manufacturing indicates lower
Services PMI is projected to slip to 54.5 in November from 54.7 in October. The business activity index was 57 in October up from 55.2 in September. Employment was 53.7 last month and 50.4 in September.
Gold prices elevated on trade war and global growth risks
The prices of gold were rising to their best levels in around a month overnight following various headlines over the last few days which leaves the US and Chinese 'phase-one' deal on the brink of collapse.
GBP/USD: Doji on H4, overbought RSI check buyers, October top in focus
GBP/USD revisits 1.3000 psychological magnets during its initial run-up amid Wednesday morning in Asia. The quote earlier stepped back from October highs with a bearish candlestick formation on the four hour (H4) chart.