GBP/USD technical analysis: Bulls eyeing 100-hour SMA/38.2% Fibo. near 1.2600 handle ahead of FOMC

- The GBP/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and built on the overnight rebound from the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
- The pair did face some resistance near the 23.6% Fibo. retracement level of the 1.2759-1.2506 downfall but managed to clear the hurdle after mostly in line UK consumer inflation.
The pair is now moved closer to 100-hour SMA, which is closely followed by 38.2% Fibo. level near the 1.2600 round figure mark. The latter marks a previous strong horizontal support breakpoint and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
With technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart gaining positive traction, sustained move beyond the mentioned handle might prompt some near-term short-covering move and lift the pair further towards 50% Fibo. level, near the 1.2630 region.
However, persistent Brexit uncertainties should keep a lid on any strong follow-through recovery move ahead of the next big event risk – the latest FOMC monetary policy update, scheduled to be announced later during the US trading session.
On the flip side, the 23.6% Fibo. resistance breakpoint, near the 1.2565 region now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might negate prospects for any near-term recovery and turn the pair to resume its well-established near-term bearish trajectory.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2583
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2558
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2659
|Daily SMA50
|1.2845
|Daily SMA100
|1.297
|Daily SMA200
|1.2935
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2566
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2506
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2759
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2579
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3178
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2559
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2543
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2529
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2521
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2484
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.258
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2603
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.264
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1200 as markets price an ECB cut, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses after ECB's Draghi said that more stimulus may be needed soon. He speaks again today but the focus shifts to the Fed decision which is also expected to hint about an upcoming cut.
GBP/USD holds onto gains after inflation meets expectations
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600 after UK inflation has met expectations. Opposition leader Corbyn will reportedly support a second referendum today. Boris Johnson increased his lead in the race to become PM.
USD/JPY: waiting for Fed's announcement
USD/JPY extends its consolidative phase ahead of the central bank's critical decision. Japanese adjusted trade deficit widened in May amid falling exports.
Gold flirting with session lows, just above $1340 level
Gold prices edged lower through the early European session on Wednesday and extended the previous session's intraday pullback from levels beyond the $1350 region.
FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'
That concerns about a global economic slowdown had made policymakers worldwide take a dovish shift is no news. Neither is that the financial market has already priced in at least one rate cut in the US for this year.