- GBP/USD drops below 1.2000 after breaking August month low.
- 2017 and 2016 lows are in the spotlight for now.
With its sustained trading below three-week-old rising trend-line, the GBP/USD pair declines to 1.1996, before recovering to 1.2015, ahead of Tuesday’s market opening at the UK.
Considering likely reversal of 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator towards bearish region, the pair is more likely to extend its south-run below 1.2000 round-figure towards the year 2017 low near 1.1987 during further declines.
In case prices keep falling past-1.1987, late-2016 bottom surrounding 1.1800 will flash on the chart.
Alternatively, 1.2100 offers immediate resistance to the pair ahead of pushing it to confront support-turned-resistance around 1.2150. During the pair’s additional rise past-1.2150, 10-day simple moving average (DMA) near 1.2180 and a four-month-old falling trend-line, at 1.2250, will be in the spotlight.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2026
|Today Daily Change
|-40 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33%
|Today daily open
|1.2066
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2149
|Daily SMA50
|1.2337
|Daily SMA100
|1.2576
|Daily SMA200
|1.2761
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2176
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2036
|Previous Weekly High
|1.231
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2139
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2089
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.201
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1953
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.187
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2149
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2232
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2288
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
