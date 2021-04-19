GBP/USD: Teases intraday top above 1.3800 as UK’s unlock optimism battles US dollar recovery

- GBP/USD eases from two-week top after rising from five consecutive days.
- DXY bounces off one-month low amid mild risk aversion wave.
- UK undertakes covid reinfection study, eight countries are on travel green list.
- US President Biden’s infrastructure spending in limbo, covid fears gain ex-UK, US.
GBP/USD picks up bids near the intraday high of 1.3840, up 0.03% on a day, while heading into Monday’s London open. In doing so, the cable cheers the UK’s advantage of faster vaccinations and unlock guidelines to shrug off the US dollar’s bounce off late the lowest since late March.
Having jabbed a considerable British population, UK scientists are analyzing the risk of getting reinfection on the vaccinated people. Reuters quoted Helen McShane, a University of Oxford vaccinologist and chief investigator on the study while saying, "The information from this work will allow us to design better vaccines and treatments, and also to understand if people are protected after having COVID, and for how long.”
Furthermore, the British government will announce the list of countries safe to travel and are allowed in the UK during the next month. As per the latest market chatters, only eight countries are on the list, suggesting hidden fears of virus resurgence. On a different page, the UK’s medicine providers are tired of red tape and the associated costs while sending medical supplies to Northern Ireland, which in turn flashes Brexit risk and can weigh on the Sterling if magnified.
Alternatively, Europe is struggling with the virus as the global virus-led death toll climbs above three million. Moving on, US President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending bill has a tough road ahead as Republicans push for tax cuts and spending reduction.
Amid these plays, stock futures step back from the recent multi-day tops whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields also ease amid a quiet session in Asia.
Looking forward, the UK’s employment data, up for publishing on Tuesday, will be the key for the GBP/USD pair but traders shouldn’t ignore risk catalyst before that.
Technical analysis
Unless staying beyond 200-SMA and the previous resistance line from April 08, around 1.3825-20, GBP/USD buyers can keep attacking March 19 high near 1.3960.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.768
|Today Daily Change
|0.0908
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|74.6772
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.6817
|Daily SMA50
|73.1497
|Daily SMA100
|73.2489
|Daily SMA200
|73.6768
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.9365
|Previous Daily Low
|74.298
|Previous Weekly High
|75.496
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.298
|Previous Monthly High
|73.958
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.2569
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.5419
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.6926
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.3379
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.9987
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.6994
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.9764
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.2757
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.6149
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1950 amid broad US dollar comeback
EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, printing heaviest daily losses in April. Risk-off moodled US dollar bounce fuel the decline in the main currency pair. Challenges to US President Biden’s infrastructure plan and the coronavirus worries in Europe and Asia back the downbeat mood.
GBP/USD: 200-SMA, previous resistance line test pullback above 1.3800
GBP/USD consolidates recent gains around 1.3825 amid Monday’s Asian session. The cable sellers jostle with an ascending support line, previous resistance, from April 08 and 200-SMA while staying below a one-month-long resistance line.
Gold’s path of least resistance appears north, $1798 in sight
Gold is consolidating last week’s rally to two-month highs of $1784, in the wake of the persistent weakness in the US Treasury yields across the curve. However, gold bulls remain motivated, as China steps up bullion imports.
Bitcoin network hash rate drop may not have caused BTC price crash
China’s prominent regions for Bitcoin mining have suffered an electrical grid blackout, causing Bitcoin’s hash rate to decline. Bitcoin price crashed over the weekend, coinciding with the drop of the network’s hash rate.
Three stocks to watch this week
At the end of last week, we saw UK stocks rise above 7,000, a momentous day for the market and the first time that the FTSE 100 has risen above this level since February 2020. We expect further gains for the FTSE 100.