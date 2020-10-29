GBP/USD surrenders early modest gains, back below 1.3000 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A goodish rebound in the equity markets assisted GBP/USD to gain some traction on Thursday.
  • Coronavirus jitters continued to benefit the safe-haven USD and kept a lid on the early uptick.
  • Investors now look forward to the release of the Advance US Q3 GDP report for some impetus.

The GBP/USD pair retreated around 40 pips from Asian session swing highs and has now dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2985 region.

The pair failed to capitalize on the overnight rebound from one-week lows and a subsequent move to the 1.3025 area on Thursday, instead met with some fresh supply amid resurgent US dollar demand. Despite a goodish bounce in the equity markets, concerns about the ever-increasing coronavirus cases continued benefitting the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.

Investors remain worried that the imposition of fresh restrictions to curb the second wave of COVID-19 infections could derail the tepid global economic recovery. This, coupled with reports of a second nationwide lockdown in the UK held the GBP bulls from placing any aggressive bets and kept a lid on the early uptick for the GBP/USD pair amid persistent Brexit uncertainties.

However, the downside remains cushioned, at least for the time being, amid growing wariness about the outcome of the next week's US presidential election. National polls have been indicating that Democrat rival Joe Biden has a lead over Republican incumbent President Donald Trump, though the gap is narrow in certain key swing states.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK. Hence, the key focus will be on the Advance US Q3 GDP report, due later during the early North American session. Any meaningful divergence from the anticipated figures will influence the USD price dynamics and assist traders to grab some meaningful opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2992
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.2983
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2982
Daily SMA50 1.3006
Daily SMA100 1.2868
Daily SMA200 1.2709
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3064
Previous Daily Low 1.2917
Previous Weekly High 1.3177
Previous Weekly Low 1.2895
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2973
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3008
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2912
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2841
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2765
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3059
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3135
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3206

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles to one-month low as ECB signals stimulus

EUR/USD tumbles to one-month low as ECB signals stimulus

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.17, to the lowest since late September. The ECB expressed concern about the spread of covid and signaled more stimulus in December. Earlier, US GDP beat estimates. The US elections are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.30 as market mood worsens

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.30 as market mood worsens

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30, reversing its Brexit-related gains. Growing concerns about coronavirus in the UK and the US elections are weighing on the pound.

GBP/USD News

Gold depressed near 1-month lows, below $1870 level post-US GDP

Gold depressed near 1-month lows, below $1870 level post-US GDP

Resurgent USD demand prompted some fresh selling around gold on Thursday. The USD stood tall following the release of upbeat US third-quarter GDP report. The US economy expanded by 33.1% annualized pace as against 31% expected. 

Gold News

US GDP Quick Analysis: No V-shaped recovery despite 33.1% leap, covid looms over markets

US GDP Quick Analysis: No V-shaped recovery despite 33.1% leap, covid looms over markets

The best quarter in history – following the worst one. Gross Domestic Product jumped by an annualized rate of 33.1%, above expectations. That included a surge of 40.7% in personal consumption, a core component of the economy. 

Read more

WTI collapses to $35.00, new 4-month lows

WTI collapses to $35.00, new 4-month lows

Prices of the WTI drops to 4-month lows near the $35.00 mark per barrel in the second half of the week as traders continue to track the unremitting advance of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the demand for the commodity.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures