GBP/USD surges through 1.2500 handle, refreshes weekly tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Some cross-driven strength triggers the initial leg of short-covering bounce. 
  • A modest USD pullback from multi-week tops provides an additional boost.
  • Possibilities of some intraday stops being triggered accelerate the up-move.

The GBP/USD pair surged through the key 1.2500 psychological mark and refreshed weekly tops in the last hour.

After an early European session dip, the pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround and has now rallied nearly 100-pips from intraday lows around the 1.2425 region. The initial leg of recovery was triggered by some cross-driven strength, stemming out of a sharp intraday slide in the EUR/GBP cross.

The uptick got an additional boost in the wake of a modest US Dollar pullback from five-week tops, which coupled with possibilities of some intraday stops being triggered on a sustained move beyond the overnight swing high - around the 1.2480-85 region, aggravated the short-covering bounce. 

It, however, remains to be seen if the recovery is backed by any genuine buying or is solely fueled by short-covering, which runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly amid persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit and absent relevant market moving economic releases from the UK.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2521
Today Daily Change 0.0083
Today Daily Change % 0.67
Today daily open 1.2438
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2543
Daily SMA50 1.2627
Daily SMA100 1.2853
Daily SMA200 1.2868
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2483
Previous Daily Low 1.2418
Previous Weekly High 1.2579
Previous Weekly Low 1.2382
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2443
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2458
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.241
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2381
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2344
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2475
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2511
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.254

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits fresh 7-week low amid disappointing German data

EUR/USD hits fresh 7-week low amid disappointing German data

EUR/USD is on the back foot, falling to the lowest since late May. Germany's manufacturing PMI missed with 43.1 points while other figures were mixed. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD flirts with 1.2500 as the UK gets ready for Boris

GBP/USD flirts with 1.2500 as the UK gets ready for Boris

The GBP/USD pair is trading above the 1.2500 level as demand for the greenback receded temporarily. Boris Johnson set to take the office today and announce the team that will lead the kingdom.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Finds some support near 108.00 mark, 100-hour EMA

USD/JPY: Finds some support near 108.00 mark, 100-hour EMA

The USD/JPY pair held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session on Wednesday, albeit now seemed to show some resilience near the 108.00 round figure mark.

USD/JPY News

Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1425 level

Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1425 level

Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to near one-week lows.

Gold News

Forex Today: Dollar is king again, Boris Johnson becomes PM, and the euro gets critical data

Forex Today: Dollar is king again, Boris Johnson becomes PM, and the euro gets critical data

The US dollar has been consolidating Tuesday's gains. Boris Johnson enters 10 Downing Street and he will announce his pick for Chancellor. EZ PMIs are in the limelight ahead of Thursday's all-important ECB meeting.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  