GBP/USD surges beyond 1.2200 handle, fresh session tops ahead of FOMC

- A modest USD pullback helps regain traction in absence of any negative Brexit headlines.
- Short-covering above 1.2200 handle further accelerates the intraday positive momentum.
The GBP/USD spiked to fresh session tops in the last hour, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 1.2200 round figure mark.
Despite rising odds of a no-deal Brexit, the British Pound managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday and assisted the pair to build on the overnight rebound from the vicinity of the 1.2100 handle or fresh 28-month lows.
A modest US Dollar pullback from two-month tops, amid some repositioning trade ahead of Wednesday's highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision, seemed to be one of the key factors behind the pair's intraday short-covering move.
Heading into Wednesday's key event risk, the release of slightly better-than-expected ADP report on the US private sector employment details passed largely unnoticed and did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the major.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden pickup of around 25-30 pips over the past hour or so was further fueled by some near-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained move beyond the 1.2185-90 horizontal resistance.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying to see if the up-move is backed by any genuine buying or is just a stop run, which runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly amid persistent Brexit uncertainties.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2224
|Today Daily Change
|0.0073
|Today Daily Change %
|0.60
|Today daily open
|1.2151
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2463
|Daily SMA50
|1.2585
|Daily SMA100
|1.2815
|Daily SMA200
|1.285
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2228
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2119
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2522
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2376
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2161
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2187
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2104
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2057
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1995
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2213
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2276
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2323
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as trade tensions mount
The latest announcement from US President Trump about a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports triggered risk aversion, playing against the greenback. US ISM Manufacturing PMI at near a decade low.
GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region
The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions
The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.
Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.
Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.