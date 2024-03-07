- Sterling climbs, benefiting from a weaker dollar after disappointing US employment figures.
- Initial Jobless Claims rise to 217K, underscoring cooling US labor market despite Powell's openness to future policy easing.
- UK's economic growth forecasts bolster GBP, with Chancellor Hunt presenting optimistic projections for 2024 and 2025.
The Pound Sterling moderately advanced in the North American session on Thursday, as the Greenback remains on the defensive after a soft jobs report from the United States (US). Therefore, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2756, up 0.19%.
GBP/USD edges up on weak US economic data
US economic data is not helping the US Dollar, which is failing to gain traction following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Wednesday. Powell didn’t say anything dovish other than acknowledging that the Federal Reserve would ease policy “at some point this year,” though he emphasized that it would depend on data. He would speak again on Thursday at around 15:00 GMT.
In the meantime, the labor market is cooling. The Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending March 2 came at 217K, surpassing estimates and the previous reading of 215 K. Today’s data confirms Wednesday’s US Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), which revealed that there were 8.863 M job openings, which fell short of estimates and was lower than December’s 8.889M.
Other data showed that private hiring improved by 140K, less than forecasts of 150K. On Friday, the US Department of Labor will release the Nonfarm Payrolls for February, which are expected to rise by 200K, less than January’s 353K.
Across the pond, the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, presented the spring budget to the House of Commons. Hunt stated the UK economy is estimated to grow by 0.8% in 2024 and 1.9% in 2025, stronger than the 0.7% and 1.4% growth rates forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) in November.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD resumed its uptrend following Powell’s speech and US economic data, with buyers targeting the 1.2800 figure. It should be said that Relative Strength Index (RSI) studies are bullish and not in overbought territory, an indication that the rally has legs. Above 1.2800, the next resistance would be the psychological 1.2850, followed by the 1.2900 mark. On the other hand, if sellers drag the exchange rate below the March 6 high of 1.2761, that could open the door for a correction. The next support would be today’s low at 1.2722, followed by the 1.2700 figure.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to multi-week highs above 1.0900
EUR/USD extended its rally and reached its highest level since late January above 1.0900 on Thursday. The ECB left policy settings unchanged as expected in March and Fed Chairman Powell refrained from hinting at timing of policy pivot.
GBP/USD rises to fresh 2024-high near 1.2800
GBP/USD gained traction in the second half of the day and touched a new 2024-high near 1.2800 on Thursday. The positive shift seen in risk mood, as reflected by rising US stocks, weighs on the US Dollar and provides a boost to the pair.
Gold consolidates gains above $2,150 as US yields stabilize
Gold went into a consolidation phase at around $2,150 after setting a new record high of $2,164 earlier in the day. Following Wednesday's decline, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady near 4.1% on Thursday, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Has Tesla secretly bought more Bitcoin?
The electric car company Tesla has allegedly purchased around 1,000 BTC, or at least that’s what the chatter is on social media. But a closer look at the source of these rumors reveals that it could be nothing but a case of misinterpretion.
ECB keeps rates and communication unchanged
The European Central Bank keeps its policy rates on hold and doesn’t blink on possible upcoming rate cuts. No policy action and all focus on communication. This had been the focus of today’s ECB meeting already for a while.