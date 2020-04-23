GBP/USD struggles to find direction above 1.2300 ahead of UK PMI

- GBP/USD registers modest losses following Wednesday’s upbeat performance.
- Tory leaders anticipate to be “at the peak” of the outbreak, are criticized for mishandling the coronavirus,
- UK PMIs to portray downbeat scenario but $3.2 billion worth of bets say Pound will go up.
- US Jobless Claims, Markit PMI and virus updates are important too.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2325, down 0.07% on a day, while heading into the London open on Thursday. A lack of major catalysts held the Cable pair tightly during Asia. Though, the key UK PMI and US Jobless Claims, coupled with activity numbers, will offer an active session ahead.
Tories under attack….
On Wednesday, the cabinet members getting their first chance to criticize the PM Boris Johnson and Company’s mishandling of the UK’s coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Not only shortages of medical supplies and a surging death toll beyond 18,100 but fewer nurses due to the Brexit were also being targeted on the standing leader Dominic Raab.
In response, the deputized PM defied the claims and marked nearness to the peak of the outbreak, together with the Health Secretary Matt Hancock, while also suggesting the start of the human trials over 300,000 people in a year.
Elsewhere, City A.M. marked a divide between the Tory negotiators when it comes to the Brexit. “Civil servants are increasingly frustrated that the government refuses to countenance the idea of an extension, while political appointees are keen to press home the UK’s departure,” said the news.
On the positive side, UK Metro quoted Downing Street as saying that the PM will be holding his regular audience with the Queen via telephone later this week, even though his deputy Dominic Raab is officially leading the country in his absence.
On the US side, President Trump kept pushing for the economic restart while threatening Iran and turning down the fears of a further outbreak.
Amid all these, the US 10-year Treasury yields decline to 0.60% with stocks in Asia trimming the early-day gains.
Moving on, the preliminary readings of March month’s Markit PMIs become the key to determine the near-term direction of the Cable, the reason to blame is the virus outbreak during the period. FXStreet’s Yohay Elam says, “If the data comes out below expectations, pound/dollar has room to fall as it would reveal growing pessimism among decision-makers. It would also show that the current situation is worse than previously perceived. If the figures meet expectations, they would still de gloomy. Sterling may hold up in its range in the immediate aftermath but fall afterward. Ongoing weak figures may take their toll.”
While the forecasts suggest downbeat readings of the key Manufacturing and Services PMI figures, respectively to 42 and 29 versus 47.8 and 34.5, Reuters mentions, “there is still a net $3.2 billion worth of bets that the pound will go up, but that number has been falling for the last six weeks.
Following the UK data, a heavy economic docket from the US will also be watched while pandemic details could offer intermediate clues.
Technical analysis
A seven-day-old falling trendline near 1.2395 restricts the pair’s short-term upside whereas an upward sloping trend line since March 27, around 1.2210, seems to be the immediate support.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2326
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.2334
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2403
|Daily SMA50
|1.2517
|Daily SMA100
|1.2796
|Daily SMA200
|1.2655
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2386
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2275
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2648
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2407
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3201
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2344
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2317
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2277
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.222
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2166
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2388
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2443
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.08 amid devastating PMIs
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.08 after the French Services PMI plunged to a record low of 10.4. and Germany's to 15.9, considerably below expectations. Tensions are mounting ahead of the EU Summit and top-tier US data.
GBP/USD consolidates gains ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, holding onto its gains. The UK may have reached the peak of the coronavirus outbreak yet lockdowns are set to continue. Preliminary PMIs are eyed.
Forex Today: Oil pumped up, critical EU Summit and packed calendar promise high volatility
After an upbeat Wednesday, tensions are mounting as a busy Thursday awaits traders. The European Commission has floated a €2 trillion plan to revive the economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis as officials in Brussels are trying to find a compromise between different approaches.
WTI: Probes 100-HMA above $15.00 during the recent recovery
While extending its recovery moves from $13.60, WTI future fur June rises to $15.10, up 5.5% on a day, with an intraday high of $15.55, ahead of the European session on Thursday. Buyers observe normal RSI conditions to probe 100-HMA.
Gold: Horizontal line near $1,719/20 guards immediate upside
Gold prices extend recovery gains but stay below near-term key resistance. MACD teases bulls, increases the odds for $1,739 recall. $1,704 acts as immediate key support confluence.