GBP/USD struggles on the way to 1.3900 as coronavirus, Brexit battle softer USD

- GBP/USD edges higher after positing the heaviest daily gains in three weeks.
- France hints continuous efforts to fail Brexit, UK PM Johnson pressured amid political jitters at home.
- Disappointing consumer sentiment dragged USD but challenges to market sentiment test greenback bears.
- A light calendar keeps risk catalysts on the driver’s seat.
GBP/USD remains on the front foot, recently sideways, around 1.3870 during Monday’s initial Asian session. The cable jumped the most since late July on broad US dollar weakness the previous day. However, challenges from Brexit and coronavirus seem to probe the pair bulls of late.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped the most in three months on the lowest Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index in 10 years the previous day. Also challenging the US dollar were the record hospitalizations for 30–39 years old due to the Delta covid variant.
On the other hand, firmer growth numbers and a bit better virus conditions, not to forget to unlock plans, kept the British pound (GBP) on the upper hand. It’s worth noting that the UK is up for giving the first COVID-19 jabs to 16-17-year-old in England by 23 August, per Sky News. On this, Health Minister Sajid Javid said, "This will make sure everybody has the opportunity to get vital protection before returning to college or sixth form." Furthermore, a news from the Financial Times (FT) suggesting a jump in the UK employment amid warnings over staff shortage keeps the GBP/USD buyers hopeful.
As per the latest virus numbers, 26,750 new infections were reported on Sunday versus 29,520 the previous day whereas death tolls eased from 93 to 61.
Apart from the covid woes that can help USD to consolidate the latest gains, Brexit woes also challenge the GBP/USD buyers. In the latest piece, the UK Express quotes Director of UK in a Changing Europe, Professor Anand Menon while saying, “Hostility from both sides was expected to continue for two key reasons. One reason being the issues surrounding Northern Ireland and another being the EU's determination to see Brexit fail.” It should be noted that the EU–UK policymakers are at loggerheads over Northern Ireland issues of late.
Additionally challenging the GBP/USD optimists is the likely hard road for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as iNews sites Britain’s emphasis on climate control to push the top diplomat, Steve Baker towards ousting UK PM Johnson. He is the same guy who helped Boris to gain the throne.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses to kick-start the week as traders look for China data dump to confirm the supply outage fears. Also likely to direct short-term GBP/USD moves are the qualitative factors relating to Brexit, covid and politics amid a light calendar during the rest of the day.
Technical analysis
Although sustained rebound from 200-DMA, around 1.3780, challenges GBP/USD bears, at least for now, 50-DMA and a descending resistance line from June 11, respectively near 1.3875 and 1.3905, guards short-term up-moves of the pair. Also acting as an upside hurdle is the 100-DMA level surrounding 1.3930. Overall, bullish momentum regains strength but the bulls are at the test.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3866
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3868
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3835
|Daily SMA50
|1.3889
|Daily SMA100
|1.3927
|Daily SMA200
|1.3778
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3875
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3791
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3894
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3791
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3843
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3823
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3814
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.373
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3898
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3929
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3983
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 11-week-old hurdle around 1.1800
EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1800, after positing the heaviest daily gains in three months, amid early Asian session on Monday. EUR/USD bulls battle 21-DMA after Friday’s upbeat performance. 50-DMA adds to the upside barriers, yearly bottom challenges sellers.
GBP/USD struggles on the way to 1.3900 as coronavirus, Brexit battle softer USD
GBP/USD remains on the front foot, recently sideways, around 1.3870 during Monday’s initial Asian session. The cable jumped the most since late July on broad US dollar weakness the previous day. However, challenges from Brexit and coronavirus seem to probe the pair bulls of late.
Gold looks to extend rebound ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold finished the week higher despite Monday’s selloff. Following the sharp decline witnessed on Friday, August 6, on the impressive July jobs report from the US, the XAU/USD pair started the new week on the back foot and plunged to its weakest level since late March at $1,687.
Cardano price will retrace before ADA makes new all-time high
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next as it targets new all-time highs.
Will the RBNZ edge out Norges bank to be the first high-income country to hike rates next week?
The key driving force in the foreign exchange market that has lifted the dollar is a reconsideration of the trajectory of Fed policy. One of the reasons we suggested that the Fed had been reluctant to talk formally about tapering was that ...