GBP/USD struggles below mid-1.3800s post-UK jobs data

- GBP/USD remained confined in a range through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and extended some support to the major.
- The mixed UK monthly jobs report for August failed to impress bulls or provide any impetus.
The GBP/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained below mid-1.3800s following the release of UK monthly employment details.
The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from sub-1.3800 levels and remained confined in a narrow trading band through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The prevalent risk-on environment held the US dollar bulls on the defensive, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the GBP/USD pair.
The pair had a rather muted reaction to the mixed UK jobs report, which showed that the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits decreased by 58.6K in August as against 71.7K fall anticipated. The slight disappointment, however, was offset by the expected decline in the unemployment rate – to 4.6% during the three months to July – and did little to provide any impetus.
On the other hand, expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement, along with a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields acted as a tailwind for the USD and should cap gains for the GBP/USD pair. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait for a fresh catalyst from Tuesday's release of the latest US consumer inflation figures.
The US Producer Price Index (PPI) for August recorded the largest gain since November 2010 and indicated that higher inflation could persist for some time. A stronger US CPI report, scheduled for release later during the early North American session, will reaffirm expectations that the Fed will begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus later this year.
This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting on September 20-21. In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields, would drive the USD demand and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3836
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.384
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3767
|Daily SMA50
|1.3807
|Daily SMA100
|1.3917
|Daily SMA200
|1.3827
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3851
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3797
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3889
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3831
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3818
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3808
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3776
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3754
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3862
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3884
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3916
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of all-important US inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, holding onto gains as tensions mount toward the all-important US CPI figures later in the day. Inflation data is critical for the Fed's upcoming decision.
GBP/USD extends losses after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3850, down after the UK reported only 58,600 fewer unemployed in August. On the other hand, the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%. US inflation figures are eyed.
Gold holds in a familiar trading range below $1,800 ahead of US CPI
Gold prices edged higher on the first day of a new trading week, though lacked follow-through buying and remained confined in a familiar trading range held over the past one week or so.
MATIC price eyes 110% advance as Polygon bulls wait with bated breath
MATIC price has been on a massive downswing after the September 7 crash, but things seem to be recovering as a bullish pattern continues to progress, and a buy signal is starting to line up.
US Inflation Preview: CPI critical for taper, three scenarios for the dollar
It is Team Transitory vs. Inflation Bugs – the raging debate between those seeing price rises as a temporary result of the rapid reopening and those seeing it as out of control has yet to be settled.