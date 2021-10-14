- The GBP/USD pair stalls at the 50-DMA retrace below 1.3700.
- Risk-on market sentiment boosts the GBP undermines the greenback.
- GBP/USD: The Relative Strength Index above 50, aiming higher, indicates that there could be a leg-up near 1.3800.
The GBP/USD retreats from the daily high around 1.3733, advances 0.20% during the New York session, trading at 1.3688 at the time of writing. The British pound could not hold to the 1.3700 level, broke the latter in a counter-trend move, which in 4-hours witnessed a 60 pip drop.
Risk-on market sentiment drives the market, portrayed by US equity indexes, posting gains between 1.47% and 1.82%. Risk-sensitive currencies, like the AUD and the GBP, are greatly favored. Additionally, the British pound had a boost over the weekend when Bank of England’s members expressed their interest in tackling rising inflation by hiking interest rates.
The greenback has been under selling pressure across the board, with the US Dollar Index that measures the buck’s performance against a basket of six currencies, slides 0.11%, clings to 93.97. Nevertheless, despite those factors, the US dollar trimmed some of its losses against the Sterling.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
Despite the broad US dollar weakness, the Sterling advance stalled at the 50-day moving average, around 1.3716. The subsequent price action exerted downward pressure on the pair. Momentum indicators like the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) at 52 indicate that the GBP/USD pair might print another leg-up before resuming the downward trend, but firstly the pair will need a daily close above the 50-DMA.
In that outcome, the following leg-up could reach the 1.3800 figure, which confluences with the 78.6% Fibo retracements (from the September 14 pivot high to the September 29 pivot low), before resuming to the downside.
On the flip side, failure at 1.3700, could see the pair sliding towards the 1.3600 figure, followed immediately by the lows of the last five days, around 1.3570.
KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3688
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.366
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3623
|Daily SMA50
|1.3727
|Daily SMA100
|1.3829
|Daily SMA200
|1.3844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3665
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3576
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3659
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3532
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3631
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.361
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3602
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3544
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3513
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3692
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3723
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3781
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling with the 1.1600 level
The shared currency was unable to take advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness, with the pair trading at around 1.1600. EUR/USD at risk of falling towards fresh 2021 lows.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.3700 as dollar stays on the back foot
GBP/USD pair retreated modestly after climbing to a fresh three-week high of 1.3735 but doesn't seem to be having a difficult time staying afloat in the positive territory above 1.3700. The mid-tier data releases from the US failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
Gold bulls battling to take over the $1,800 level
US Treasury yields remain depressed near fresh weekly lows, weighing on the greenback. Wall Street is up, backed by better than expected earnings reports from big names. XAU/USD retains its bullish stance, despite being overbought in the near term.
Ethereum Classic price will tap $280 by early 2022
How are future Ethereum Classic price levels determined if they have never traded at those price levels before? A series of different types of analysis should be completed to speculate and project a future price range...
Markets gain ground despite resurgent energy fears
Rising energy prices have done little to stifle market optimism today, with improving US banks earnings and jobless claims helping sentiment.