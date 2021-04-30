GBP/USD still seen edging higher – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group believe Cable could still advance to the 1.40 level and above in the next weeks.
24-hour view: “We expected GBP to strengthen yesterday but we were of the view that ‘the major resistance at 1.4010 is unlikely to come into the picture’. We added, ‘there is another resistance at 1.3980’. GBP subsequently advanced to 1.3979 before easing off. Upward momentum is beginning to wane but GBP could retest the 1.3980 level first before a more sizeable pullback can be expected. The major resistance at 1.4010 is unlikely to come into the picture. Support is at 1.3925 followed by 1.3900.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Our view from yesterday (29 Apr, spot at 1.3950) still stands. As highlighted, GBP is expected to trade with an upward bias towards 1.4010. At this stage, the prospect for a sustained rise above this major resistance is not high. On the downside, a break of 1.3850 (‘strong support’ level) would indicate that GBP is not ready to move higher.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
