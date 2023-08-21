GBP/USD sticks to modest gains below mid-1.2700s, lacks bullish conviction

- GBP/USD gains some positive traction on Monday, albeit lacks follow-through buying.
- Bets for further tightening by the BoE underpin the GBP and lend support to the major.
- Subdued USD price action also contributes to the mildly bid tone surrounding the pair.
- The upside remains capped amid expectations for one more Fed rate hike move in 2023.
The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers on the first day of a new week and sticks to its modest intraday gains, below mid-1.2700s through the Asian session. Spot prices, however, remain confined in a familiar trading band held over the past three weeks or so and the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
The British Pound (GBP) continues to draw support from rising bets for further interest rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE), which, along with subdued US Dollar (USD) price action, is seen lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. In fact, the current market pricing indicates a more than 80% chance of a 25 bps lift-off at the next BoE meeting in September. The bets were lifted by the fact that British wages grew at a record pace in the second quarter, which added to worries about long-term inflation. This, along with the upbeat UK GDP report and slightly higher-than-expected UK CPI print, supports prospects for a further BoE policy tightening.
The Federal Reserve (Fed), on the other hand, is also expected to stick to its hawkish stance. In fact, the minutes of the July 25-26 FOMC meeting revealed that policymakers continued to prioritize the battle against inflation. This comes on the back of the US CPI report, which showed a moderate rise in consumer prices in July. Moreover, the US PPI climbed slightly more than expected and suggested that the battle to bring inflation back to the Fed's 2% target is far from being won. Adding to this, the incoming US macro data continues to point to an extremely resilient economy and keeps the door for one more 25 bps rate hike by the end of this year wide open.
The outlook, meanwhile, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, along with a weaker risk tone, favours the USD bulls and should contribute to capping the GBP/USD pair. Against the backdrop of concerns about the worsening economic conditions in China, worries about headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs fuel recession fears and weigh on investors' sentiment. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for an extension of the recent bounce from the 1.3615 area, or a one-and-half-month low, coinciding with 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support.
Moving ahead, there isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the UK or the US, leaving the GBP/USD pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. The market focus, meanwhile, will remain glued to the crucial Jackson Hole Symposium later this week, where comments by central bankers might infuse significant volatility in the markets. In the meantime, traders will take cues from the flash PMI prints from the UK and the US on Wednesday to grab short-term opportunities heading into the key event risk.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.274
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2734
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2766
|Daily SMA50
|1.2788
|Daily SMA100
|1.2628
|Daily SMA200
|1.2379
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2766
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2689
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2788
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2719
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2737
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2693
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2653
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2616
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.277
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2847
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0900 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is posting small gains in Monday's European morning, having stalled its recovery under 1.0900. The upside seems capped in the wake of renewed safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. Traders now look forward to the Buba monthly report for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD sticks to modest gains below mid-1.2700s
GBP/USD attracts some buyers on the first day of a new week, sticking to its modest gains, below mid-1.2700s. The pair remains confined in familiar trading, as the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants caution ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium due later this week.
Gold sellers eye $1,865 and central bankers
Gold Price remains on the back foot at the lowest level in five months as market players seek solace in the US Dollar amid uncertainty ahead of this week’s top-tier data/events. Also exerting downside pressure on the XAU/USD could be the pessimism surrounding one of the world’s biggest commodity users, namely China.
XRP price recovers as experts predict SEC will focus on programmatic sales in appeal against Ripple ruling
The ongoing SEC vs Ripple saga had no new updates over the weekend, and the XRP community of holders watched and waited as experts analyzed where the financial regulator is headed next.
The focusing is rising on the money markets by Jackson Hole symposium
PBOC decided in the beginning of the new week to resume its easing track lowering its yearly (LPR) by 0.1%, while the consensus was referring to 0.15% to be now 3.45% keeping in the same time its (LPR) unchanged at 4.20%.