GBP/USD slides below 200 DMA support, seems vulnerable near its lowest level since January

- GBP/USD continues losing round for the third straight day and slides below the 200-day SMA.
- Expectations that the BoE’s rate-hiking cycle is nearing the end continue to weigh on the GBP.
- Bets for additional rate hikes by the Fed boost the USD and contribute to the ongoing decline.
The GBP/USD pair remains under heavy selling pressure for the third straight day on Friday and drops to its lowest level since January 6 during the first half of the European session. The pair currently trades around the 1.1930-1.1925 region, just below the very important 200-day SMA, and seems vulnerable to decline further.
The British Pound continues to be weighed down by expectations that the Bank of England's (BoE) current policy-tightening cycle might be nearing the end. The speculations were fueled by softer-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures released on Tuesday, which seem to have eased pressure on the UK central bank to deliver aggressive rate hikes going forward. This, along with strong follow-through US Dollar buying, is seen dragging the GBP/USD pair lower on the last day of the week.
Growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve will stick to its hawkish stance in the wake of stubbornly high inflation lifts the USD to a fresh six-week high. In fact, the markets are now pricing in at least a 25 bps lift-off at each of the next two FOMC policy meetings in March and May. This, in turn, pushes the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to the highest level since late December. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-off mood further underpins the safe-haven buck.
The GBP/USD pair, meanwhile, fails to benefit from the better-than-expected UK Retail Sales figures for January. This, along with a sustained break below the 1.2000 psychological mark and a technically significant 200-day SMA, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside. Hence, some follow-through weakness back towards retesting the YTD low, around the 1.1840 area set in January, looks like a distinct possibility in the absence of any relevant US macro data.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1929
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0063
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53
|Today daily open
|1.1992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2214
|Daily SMA50
|1.2178
|Daily SMA100
|1.1894
|Daily SMA200
|1.1941
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2074
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1966
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2194
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1961
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2033
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1947
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1902
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1839
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2056
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.212
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2165
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
