GBP/USD: Short-term in place below 1.2370 – UOB

Cable’s outlook remains positive, although a breach of 1.2370 should leave recent highs beyond 1.2600 as interim tops, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that ‘barring a break of 1.2405, GBP could edge higher to 1.2510’. While GBP did not break the 1.2405 level (low of 1.2422), neither did it reach 1.2510 (high of 1.2483). Momentum indicators have turned ‘neutral’ with the quiet price action. For today, GBP could consolidate and trade between 1.2405 and 1.2510.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We held a slightly positive view on GBP since last Tuesday (28 Apr, spot at 1.2425) and indicated that GBP ‘could edge higher to 1.2535’. We added, ‘GBP has to crack 1.2535 before a stronger and more sustained advance can be expected’. GBP surged past 1.2535 on Thursday (30 Apr) and jumped to a high of 1.2644 before staging a surprisingly sharp and rapid retreat. For now, the overall outlook for GBP still appears to be positive and only a breach of 1.2370 (‘strong support’ level) would indicate that 1.2644 is a short-term top.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured amid ECB challenges, weak German data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08 but off the levels seen before the German constitutional court deemed some of the ECB's QE program illegal. The bank rejected the claims. German Factory Orders plunged by 15.6% in March and Services PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD steady ahead of UK lockdown decision
GBP/USD is trading above 1.24, steady. The UK is set to decide on the next lockdown steps amid improving statistics and pressure from business to reopen. Construction PMI for April is of interest.
Forex Today: Trump stokes tensions with China, euro licking its wounds, ADP Non-Farm Payrolls eyed
The market mood is mixed with the dollar and yen consolidating their gains while oil is on the back foot and stocks remain cautiously optimistic. US President Donald Trump continued stoking tensions with China, and ADP's Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
Gold declines by $8 in Asia, focus on narrowing price range
Gold dips in Asia as equities waver and dollar trades in a sideways manner. Macro factors suggest the scope for stronger gains in gold. Chart analysts take note of the contracting triangle range on the daily chart.
WTI retreats from monthly resistance line, 50-day SMA to sub-$25 area
WTI pulls back from the monthly top amid failures to cross the key resistances. Bulls keep eyes on the yearly resistance line. Sellers will take entries below the one-week-old rising trend line.