GBP/USD set to eventually climb to the 1.49/1.51 zone – Credit Suisse

Economists at Credit Suisse maintain a core and long-held bullish outlook for GBP/USD with a major base having been established last year above 1.3514. Cable is set to look for an eventual move above 1.4017 to resolve the current range higher for a move to our 1.4302/77 first bull target and eventually 1.49/1.51.
GBP/USD stays sidelined near-term but the core longer-term outlook is bullish
“GBP/USD extends its consolidation in its now well-defined 1.3669/1.4017 range. With a major base in place above 1.3514 we maintain our long-term bullish outlook but with a break above 1.4017 needed to resolve the range higher for a move back to 1.4237, then our 1.4302/77 first core upside target – the 2018 highs and 38.2% retracement of the 2014/2020 bear trend.”
“Big picture, we continue to look for an eventual move to 1.49/1.51.”
“Near-term support moves to 1.3802/01.”
“Below 1.3670/69 would resolve the range lower for further weakness to the ‘neckline’ to the long-term base, seen starting at 1.3514 and stretching down to 1.3430, where we would look for a fresh and ideally long-lasting floor.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
